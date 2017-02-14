Updates / Additions: Sheryl Crow, Greg Kihn Band, etc.

Updates / Additions (as of Feb. 14, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:

“ReKihndled,” The Greg Kihn Band – March 17

“Dance of Time,” Eliane Elias – March 24

“Hymnal,” David Phelps – March 24

“Be Myself,” Sheryl Crow – release date, April 21

“Live From Ebbetts Field, Denver, Colorado, Aug. 11 1973,” Commander Cody and His Lost Planet Airmen – April 7

“Live 1971 San Francisco,” Flamin’ Groovies – April 7

“The Hank Locklin Singles Collection 1948-62,” Hank Locklin – April 7

“The Tony Martin Hit Collection 1936-57,” Tony Martin – April 7

“Rake It In: The Greatestest Hits,” Me First and the Gimme Gimmes – April 7

“Beethoven: Complete String Quartets,” Takács Quartet – April 7

“Hell & High Water: The Best of the Arista Years,” The Allman Brothers Band – April 28

“The Best of Big Star,” Big Star – April 28

“Morsefeat 2015,” The Neal Morse Band – March 24

“Leonard Cohen – Live In San Sebastian 1988: The Classic Spanish Broadcast,” Leonard Cohen – April 7