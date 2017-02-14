Published on February 14th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
Updates / Additions: Sheryl Crow, Greg Kihn Band, etc.
Updates / Additions (as of Feb. 14, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:
New Releases
“ReKihndled,” The Greg Kihn Band – March 17
“Dance of Time,” Eliane Elias – March 24
“Hymnal,” David Phelps – March 24
“Be Myself,” Sheryl Crow – release date, April 21
Reissues
“Live From Ebbetts Field, Denver, Colorado, Aug. 11 1973,” Commander Cody and His Lost Planet Airmen – April 7
“Live 1971 San Francisco,” Flamin’ Groovies – April 7
“The Hank Locklin Singles Collection 1948-62,” Hank Locklin – April 7
“The Tony Martin Hit Collection 1936-57,” Tony Martin – April 7
“Rake It In: The Greatestest Hits,” Me First and the Gimme Gimmes – April 7
“Beethoven: Complete String Quartets,” Takács Quartet – April 7
“Hell & High Water: The Best of the Arista Years,” The Allman Brothers Band – April 28
“The Best of Big Star,” Big Star – April 28
DVD / Blu-ray
“Morsefeat 2015,” The Neal Morse Band – March 24
“Leonard Cohen – Live In San Sebastian 1988: The Classic Spanish Broadcast,” Leonard Cohen – April 7