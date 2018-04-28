Published on April 28th, 2018 | by Gerry Galipault0
Updates / Additions: Shawn Mendes, Dawes, etc.
Updates / Additions (as of April 28, 2018)
“Shawn Mendes,” Shawn Mendes – May 25
“Living Proof,” State Champs – June 15
“One,” Birdtalker – June 22
“Have Mercy,” Paul Cauthen – June 22
“Passwords,” Dawes – June 22
“Palo Santo,” Years & Years – release date, July 6
“Devouring Radiant Light,” Skeletonwitch – July 20
“Hell On An Angel,” Dillon Carmichael – Aug. 17
“Under My Skin,” Gabrielle – Aug. 17
“Brick: The Songs of Ben Folds 1995-2012,” Ben Folds – June 22
