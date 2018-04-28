Updates

Published on April 28th, 2018

0

Updates / Additions: Shawn Mendes, Dawes, etc.

Updates / Additions (as of April 28, 2018) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:

NEW RELEASES

“Shawn Mendes,” Shawn Mendes – May 25

“Living Proof,” State Champs – June 15

“One,” Birdtalker – June 22

“Have Mercy,” Paul Cauthen – June 22

“Passwords,” Dawes – June 22

“Palo Santo,” Years & Years – release date, July 6

“Devouring Radiant Light,” Skeletonwitch – July 20

“Hell On An Angel,” Dillon Carmichael – Aug. 17

“Under My Skin,” Gabrielle – Aug. 17

“KOD,” J. Cole »

REISSUES

“Brick: The Songs of Ben Folds 1995-2012,” Ben Folds – June 22

About the Author

Gerry Galipault debuted Pause & Play online in October 1997. Since then, it has become the definitive place for CD-release dates — with a worldwide audience.


