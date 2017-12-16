Published on December 16th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
Updates / Additions: Shawn Colvin, Janiva Magness, etc.
Updates / Additions (as of Dec. 16, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:
“Really Nice Guys,” Ron Gallo – Jan. 19
“Amoretum, Vol. 1,” Black Space Riders – Jan. 26
“Glass,” Alva Noto + Ryuichi Sakamoto – Feb. 16
“The Starlighter,” Shawn Colvin – Feb. 23
“American Scrap,” Huntsmen – Feb. 23
“Love Is an Army,” Janiva Magness – Feb. 23
“Once On This Island (New Broadway Cast Recording),” various artists – Feb. 23
“Call Me Lucky,” Chris Smither – March 2
“Stylo,” Toubab Krewe – March 2
“Face the Brutality,” Datarock – March 9
“Mindfucker,” Monster Magnet – March 23
“Sunlight,” Chris Standring – March 23
“My Indigo,” My Indigo – April 20
“Roxy Music (Deluxe Edition),” Roxy Music – Feb. 2
“The Roxy Performances,” Frank Zappa – Feb. 2
“Playin’ It Cool,” Timothy B. Schmit – Feb. 9
“The Doors: Live at The Isle of Wight Festival 1970,” The Doors – Feb. 23