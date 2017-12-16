Updates

Published on December 16th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault

0

Updates / Additions: Shawn Colvin, Janiva Magness, etc.

Updates / Additions (as of Dec. 16, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:

NEW RELEASES

“Really Nice Guys,” Ron Gallo – Jan. 19

“Amoretum, Vol. 1,” Black Space Riders – Jan. 26

“Glass,” Alva Noto + Ryuichi Sakamoto – Feb. 16

“The Starlighter,” Shawn Colvin – Feb. 23

“American Scrap,” Huntsmen – Feb. 23

“Love Is an Army,” Janiva Magness – Feb. 23

“Once On This Island (New Broadway Cast Recording),” various artists – Feb. 23

“Call Me Lucky,” Chris Smither – March 2

“Stylo,” Toubab Krewe – March 2

“Face the Brutality,” Datarock – March 9

“Mindfucker,” Monster Magnet – March 23

“Sunlight,” Chris Standring – March 23

“My Indigo,” My Indigo – April 20

The Beatles’ “Yellow Submarine” at HappySocks.com »

$3.99 Albums »$5 Albums »$6.99 Albums »$0.69 Song Store »Band T-Shirts »

REISSUES

“Roxy Music (Deluxe Edition),” Roxy Music – Feb. 2

“The Roxy Performances,” Frank Zappa – Feb. 2

“Playin’ It Cool,” Timothy B. Schmit – Feb. 9

Electronics Gift Guide »

DVD / BLU-RAY

“The Doors: Live at The Isle of Wight Festival 1970,” The Doors – Feb. 23

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,


About the Author

Gerry Galipault debuted Pause & Play online in October 1997. Since then, it has become the definitive place for CD-release dates — with a worldwide audience.


Related Posts



Leave a Reply

Back to Top ↑

© 2015 by Pause & Play. All Rights Reserved. Brought to you by Rough & Ready Media. Logo by Movidea.


Back to Top ↑