Updates / Additions: Senses Fail, U.S. Girls, EDEN, etc.
Updates / Additions (as of Nov. 29-30, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:
“vertigo,” EDEN – Jan. 19
“Sauna,” Leyya – Jan. 26
“Waves,” Story Untold – Feb. 2
“Manhattan,” Kyle Bielfield – Feb. 16
“Paranoia,” Lee DeWyze – Feb. 16
“If There Is Light, It Will Find You,” Senses Fail – Feb. 16
“In a Poem Unlimited,” U.S. Girls – Feb. 16
“Toby Arrives,” Koch Marshall Trio – Feb. 23
“1313,” Outshine – Feb. 23
“Data,” Strange Names – Feb. 23
“You’re Not Alone,” Andrew W.K. – album title, March 2
“Don’t It Feel Good / Salongo / Tequila Mockingbird / Love Notes,” Ramsey Lewis – Jan. 12
“Let’s Go! With The Routers / The Routers Play 1963’s Great Instrumental Hits / Charge! / The Routers Play The Chuck Berry Song Book,” The Routers – Jan. 12
“Leopold Stokowski: Complete Decca Recordings,” Leopold Stokowski – Jan. 19
“Living on Soul,” Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings, Charles Bradley, et al – new release date, May 11