Published on February 26th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault

Updates / Additions: Seether, Old Crow Medicine Show, etc.

Updates / Additions (as of Feb. 26, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:

New Releases

“Memories … Do Not Open,” The Chainsmokers – album title, release date, April 7

“The Last Rider,” Ron Sexsmith – April 21

“50 Years of Blonde on Blonde,” Old Crow Medicine Show – April 28

“in•ter a•li•a,” At the Drive-In – May 5

“Don’t Give Up On Love,” Don Bryant – May 12

“Longshot,” Passafire – May 12

“Poison the Parish,” Seether – May 12

“Soulprints,” Smith & Thell – May 12

“The Bob’s Burgers Music Album,” various artists – May 12

Preorder Ed Sheeran’s “÷” »

Reissues

“Honeybeat: Groovy 60s Girl Pop,” various artists – April 21

“The Epic Archive Vol. 1 (1975-1979),” Cheap Trick – April 28

