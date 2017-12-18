Published on December 18th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
Updates / Additions: Scotty McCreery, Melody Gardot, etc.
Updates / Additions (as of Dec. 18, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:
“Watching It All Fall Apart,” Fruition – Feb. 2
“Live in Europe,” Melody Gardot – Feb. 9
“Opus,” Al Di Meola – Feb. 23
“Seasons Change,” Scotty McCreery – March 16
The Beatles’ “Yellow Submarine” at HappySocks.com »
$3.99 Albums » … $5 Albums » … $6.99 Albums » … $0.69 Song Store » … Band T-Shirts »
“Remedies / Desitively Bonnaroo,” Dr. John – Feb. 2
“East of Midnight / Waiting For You / A Painter Passing Through,” Gordon Lightfoot – Feb. 2
“Hot City / Lovelock!,” Gene Page – Feb. 2
“Matthew Fisher / Strange Days,” Matthew Fisher – March 9