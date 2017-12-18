Updates

Updates / Additions: Scotty McCreery, Melody Gardot, etc.

Updates / Additions (as of Dec. 18, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:

NEW RELEASES

“Watching It All Fall Apart,” Fruition – Feb. 2

“Live in Europe,” Melody Gardot – Feb. 9

“Opus,” Al Di Meola – Feb. 23

“Seasons Change,” Scotty McCreery – March 16

REISSUES

“Remedies / Desitively Bonnaroo,” Dr. John – Feb. 2

“East of Midnight / Waiting For You / A Painter Passing Through,” Gordon Lightfoot – Feb. 2

“Hot City / Lovelock!,” Gene Page – Feb. 2

“Matthew Fisher / Strange Days,” Matthew Fisher – March 9

