Published on May 24th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault

Updates / Additions: Roy Orbison, Neil Young, etc.

Updates / Additions (as of May 24, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:

New Releases

“Apathy,” Luke Faas – June 16

“Digital Distortion,” Iggy Azalea – June 30

“The Storm,” ZZ Ward – June 30

“Cost of Living,” Downtown Boys – Aug. 11

Reissues

“The Complete Argo Recordings,” The Choir of St. John’s College, Cambridge – June 23

“Never the Same Way Once: Live at the Boarding House, May 1974,” Doc and Merle Watson – June 23

“Decade,” Neil Young – June 23

“B-Sides and Rarities,” Beach House – June 30

“The Very Best of The Beau Brummels: The Complete Singles,” The Beau Brummels – new release date, June 30

“A Love So Beautiful: Roy Orbison with The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra,” Roy Orbison – Nov. 3

