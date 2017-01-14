Updates

Updates / Additions: Roy Orbison, José James, etc.

Updates / Additions (as of Jan. 16, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:

New Releases

“Love in a Time of Madness,” José James – Feb. 24

“The Breaker,” Little Big Town – Feb. 24

“To Benny Moré With Love,” Jon Secada feat. The Charlie Sepúlveda Big Band – March 3

“Safe Home,” Livingston Taylor – March 3

“The Adventurist,” Cindy Lee Berryhill – March 10

“Chopin: Works For Piano & Orchestra,” Jan Lisiecki – March 10

“Front Porch Sessions,” The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band – March 10

“Together We Are Stronger,” Counterfeit – March 17

“Obituary,” Obituary – March 17

“Punk Shadows,” Blood and Glass – March 24

“La La Land (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” »

Reissues

“The Complete Studio Recordings,” Golden Earring – Feb. 17

“Black & White Night 30,” Roy Orbison – Feb. 24

“5 Classic Albums,” The Stylistics – March 3

“GarciaLive Volume Eight: November 23rd, 1991 Bradley Center,” Jerry Garcia Band – March 10

“Soul of the ’60s,” various artists – March 10

“Soul of the ’70s,” various artists – March 17

