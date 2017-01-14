Published on January 14th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
Updates / Additions: Roy Orbison, José James, etc.
Updates / Additions (as of Jan. 16, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:
New Releases
“Love in a Time of Madness,” José James – Feb. 24
“The Breaker,” Little Big Town – Feb. 24
“To Benny Moré With Love,” Jon Secada feat. The Charlie Sepúlveda Big Band – March 3
“Safe Home,” Livingston Taylor – March 3
“The Adventurist,” Cindy Lee Berryhill – March 10
“Chopin: Works For Piano & Orchestra,” Jan Lisiecki – March 10
“Front Porch Sessions,” The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band – March 10
“Together We Are Stronger,” Counterfeit – March 17
“Obituary,” Obituary – March 17
“Punk Shadows,” Blood and Glass – March 24
“La La Land (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” »
Reissues
“The Complete Studio Recordings,” Golden Earring – Feb. 17
“Black & White Night 30,” Roy Orbison – Feb. 24
“5 Classic Albums,” The Stylistics – March 3
“GarciaLive Volume Eight: November 23rd, 1991 Bradley Center,” Jerry Garcia Band – March 10
“Soul of the ’60s,” various artists – March 10
“Soul of the ’70s,” various artists – March 17