Updates / Additions: Rosanne Cash, Rick Astley, etc.
Updates / Additions (as of June 2, 2018) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:
“The Now Now,” Gorillaz – June 29
“Beautiful Life,” Rick Astley – July 20
“Baby Grand,” The Love Language – Aug. 3
“Certain Kind of Magic,” Rezz – Aug. 3
“All of It,” Cole Swindell – Aug. 17
“True Rockers,” Monster Truck – Sept. 14
“Immortal,” Ann Wilson – release date, Sept. 14
“Modern Happiness,” Eric Hutchinson & The Believers – Oct. 5
“She Remembers Everything,” Rosanne Cash – release date, Oct. 26
“Fall of the Peacemakers 1980-1985,” Molly Hatchet – July 27
“Without Mercy” and “M24J (Anthology),” The Durutti Column – Sept. 7
“Stunt (20th Anniversary Edition),” Barenaked Ladies – Sept. 28
