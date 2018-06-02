Updates

Published on June 2nd, 2018

Updates / Additions: Rosanne Cash, Rick Astley, etc.

Updates / Additions (as of June 2, 2018) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:

NEW RELEASES

“The Now Now,” Gorillaz – June 29

“Beautiful Life,” Rick Astley – July 20

“Baby Grand,” The Love Language – Aug. 3

“Certain Kind of Magic,” Rezz – Aug. 3

“All of It,” Cole Swindell – Aug. 17

“True Rockers,” Monster Truck – Sept. 14

“Immortal,” Ann Wilson – release date, Sept. 14

“Modern Happiness,” Eric Hutchinson & The Believers – Oct. 5

“She Remembers Everything,” Rosanne Cash – release date, Oct. 26

REISSUES

“Fall of the Peacemakers 1980-1985,” Molly Hatchet – July 27

“Without Mercy” and “M24J (Anthology),” The Durutti Column – Sept. 7

“Stunt (20th Anniversary Edition),” Barenaked Ladies – Sept. 28

