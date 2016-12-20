Published on December 20th, 2016 | by Gerry Galipault0
Updates / Additions: Reba McEntire, Brad Paisley, etc.
Updates / Additions (as of Dec. 20, 2016) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:
New Releases
“Innocence Lost,” Erik Hassle – Jan. 27
“Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope,” Reba McEntire – Feb. 3
“Crooked Lines,” Rebekah Todd – Feb. 17
“Freedom Highway,” Rhiannon Giddens – Feb. 24
“Love and War,” Brad Paisley – March 3
“inFinite,” Deep Purple – release date, April 7
Electronics Holiday Gift Guide »
$3.99 Albums » … $5 Albums » … $6.99 Albums » … $0.69 Song Store » … Band T-Shirts »
Reissues
“Fresh Cream (Deluxe Edition),” Cream – Jan. 27
“Flowers in the Dirt (Special Edition),” Paul McCartney – March 24
DVD / Blu-ray
“One More Time With Feeling,” Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – March 3