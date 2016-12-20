Updates

Published on December 20th, 2016 | by Gerry Galipault

0

Updates / Additions: Reba McEntire, Brad Paisley, etc.

Updates / Additions (as of Dec. 20, 2016) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:

New Releases

“Innocence Lost,” Erik Hassle – Jan. 27

“Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope,” Reba McEntire – Feb. 3

“Crooked Lines,” Rebekah Todd – Feb. 17

“Freedom Highway,” Rhiannon Giddens – Feb. 24

“Love and War,” Brad Paisley – March 3

“inFinite,” Deep Purple – release date, April 7

Electronics Holiday Gift Guide »

$3.99 Albums »$5 Albums »$6.99 Albums »$0.69 Song Store »Band T-Shirts »

Reissues

“Fresh Cream (Deluxe Edition),” Cream – Jan. 27

“Flowers in the Dirt (Special Edition),” Paul McCartney – March 24

DVD / Blu-ray

“One More Time With Feeling,” Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – March 3

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,


About the Author

Gerry Galipault debuted Pause & Play online in October 1997. Since then, it has become the definitive place for CD-release dates — with a worldwide audience.


Related Posts



Leave a Reply

Back to Top ↑

© 2015 by Pause & Play. All Rights Reserved. Brought to you by Rough & Ready Media. Logo by Movidea.


Back to Top ↑