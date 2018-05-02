Updates

Updates / Additions: Ray Davies, Dirty Projectors, etc.

Updates / Additions (as of May 2, 2018) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:

NEW RELEASES

“The Blues Is Alive and Well,” Buddy Guy – June 15

“Beautifully Broken,” Plumb – June 22

“Our Country: Americana Act II,” Ray Davies – June 29

“Delivery,” Mikaela Davis – July 13

“Lamp Lit Prose,” Dirty Projectors – July 13

“Kult 45,” OTEP – July 27

“ShadowParty,” ShadowParty – July 27

“Meet Me At the River,” Dawn Landes – Aug. 10

“Soul Searching,” Mountain Heart – Aug. 10

REISSUES

“What’s That Sound? Complete Albums Collection,” Buffalo Springfield – June 29

“Over the Years …,” Graham Nash – June 29

“The Complete Warner Bros.–Seven Arts Recordings,” Vince Guaraldi – July 6

