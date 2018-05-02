Published on May 2nd, 2018 | by Gerry Galipault0
Updates / Additions: Ray Davies, Dirty Projectors, etc.
Updates / Additions (as of May 2, 2018) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:
“The Blues Is Alive and Well,” Buddy Guy – June 15
“Beautifully Broken,” Plumb – June 22
“Our Country: Americana Act II,” Ray Davies – June 29
“Delivery,” Mikaela Davis – July 13
“Lamp Lit Prose,” Dirty Projectors – July 13
“Kult 45,” OTEP – July 27
“ShadowParty,” ShadowParty – July 27
“Meet Me At the River,” Dawn Landes – Aug. 10
“Soul Searching,” Mountain Heart – Aug. 10
“What’s That Sound? Complete Albums Collection,” Buffalo Springfield – June 29
“Over the Years …,” Graham Nash – June 29
“The Complete Warner Bros.–Seven Arts Recordings,” Vince Guaraldi – July 6
