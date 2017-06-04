Updates

Updates / Additions: Prophets of Rage, Hot Water Music, etc.

Updates / Additions (as of June 4, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:

New Releases

“The PGS Experience,” Robert Miller’s Project Grand Slam – June 30

“Crook County,” Twista – July 7

“Found,” Seventh Day Slumber – July 28

“Dark Matter,” Randy Newman – Aug. 4

“Still Summer,” Matt Pond PA – Aug. 11

“Galaktikon II: Become the Storm,” Brendon Small’s Galaktikon – Aug. 25

“A Deeper Understanding,” The War on Drugs – Aug. 25

“Dog,” Charlie Parr – Sept. 8

“Light It Up,” Hot Water Music – Sept. 15

“Prophets of Rage,” Prophets of Rage – Sept. 15

“Raised Under Grey Skies,” JP Cooper Band – Sept. 22

“Superscope,” Kitty, Daisy & Lewis – Sept. 29

Reissues

“Ingénue (25th Anniversary Edition),” k.d. lang – July 7

“Classic Duets,” Judy Garland – Aug.
18

“Complete Bach Recordings On Deutsche Grammophon,” Walter Gieseking – July 21

“A Few Small Repairs (20th Anniversary Edition),” Shawn Colvin – Sept. 15

“Atlantic Rock & Roll,” various artists – Oct. 6

