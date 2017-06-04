Published on June 4th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
Updates / Additions: Prophets of Rage, Hot Water Music, etc.
New Releases
“The PGS Experience,” Robert Miller’s Project Grand Slam – June 30
“Crook County,” Twista – July 7
“Found,” Seventh Day Slumber – July 28
“Dark Matter,” Randy Newman – Aug. 4
“Still Summer,” Matt Pond PA – Aug. 11
“Galaktikon II: Become the Storm,” Brendon Small’s Galaktikon – Aug. 25
“A Deeper Understanding,” The War on Drugs – Aug. 25
“Dog,” Charlie Parr – Sept. 8
“Light It Up,” Hot Water Music – Sept. 15
“Prophets of Rage,” Prophets of Rage – Sept. 15
“Raised Under Grey Skies,” JP Cooper Band – Sept. 22
“Superscope,” Kitty, Daisy & Lewis – Sept. 29
Reissues
“Ingénue (25th Anniversary Edition),” k.d. lang – July 7
“Classic Duets,” Judy Garland – Aug.
18
“Complete Bach Recordings On Deutsche Grammophon,” Walter Gieseking – July 21
“A Few Small Repairs (20th Anniversary Edition),” Shawn Colvin – Sept. 15
“Atlantic Rock & Roll,” various artists – Oct. 6