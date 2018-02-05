Updates / Additions: A Perfect Circle, Snoop Dogg, etc.

Updates / Additions (as of Feb. 5, 2018) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:

NEW RELEASES

“Snoop Dogg Presents Bible of Love,” Snoop Dogg – March 16

“Last Few Beautiful Days,” The Motels – release date, March 30

“12,” Sloan – April 6

“Sister Cities,” The Wonder Years – April 6

“The Future,” From Ashes to New – April 20

“Mr. Jukebox,” Joshua Hedley – April 20

“Eat the Elephant,” A Perfect Circle – April 20

“Both Ways,” Donovan Woods – April 20

“Megaplex,” We Are Scientists – April 27

“ALIVE! In Osaka,” Shonen Knife – May 4

REISSUES

“I Can Only Imagine: The Very Best of MercyMe,” MercyMe – March 2

“Still There’ll Be More: An Anthology 1967-2017,” Procol Harum – March 23

“The Thousand Incarnations of the Rose: American Primitive Guitar & Banjo 1963-1974,” various artists – March 23

“We Are the Champions of the World,” The Lawrence Arms – March 30

“The Singles Collection 1952-62,” Eartha Kitt – April 6

“The Definitive Collection 1958-62,” Nina Simone – April 6

