Published on February 26th, 2018 | by Gerry Galipault

Updates / Additions: Pentatonix, Lake Street Dive, etc.

Updates / Additions (as of Feb. 26-27, 2018) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:

NEW RELEASES

“Let’s Make Love,” Brazilian Girls – April 13

“PTX Presents: Top Pop Vol. I,” Pentatonix – April 13

“Shine Bright,” Marcia Ball – April 20

“Armor of Light,” Riot V – April 27

“See Without Eyes,” The Glitch Mob – May 4

“Free Yourself Up,” Lake Street Dive – May 4

“The Prodigal Son,” Ry Cooder – May 11

“Downey to Lubbock,” Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore – June 1

“The Future and The Past,” Natalie Prass – June 1

REISSUES

“The Andy Williams Show / Love Story / A Song For You / Alone Again,” Andy Williams – April 6

“The Dream Weaver / The Light of Smiles / Touch and Gone / Headin’ Home,” Gary Wright – April 6

“All In,” Toto – April 10

