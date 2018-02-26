Published on February 26th, 2018 | by Gerry Galipault0
Updates / Additions: Pentatonix, Lake Street Dive, etc.
Updates / Additions (as of Feb. 26-27, 2018) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:
“Let’s Make Love,” Brazilian Girls – April 13
“PTX Presents: Top Pop Vol. I,” Pentatonix – April 13
“Shine Bright,” Marcia Ball – April 20
“Armor of Light,” Riot V – April 27
“See Without Eyes,” The Glitch Mob – May 4
“Free Yourself Up,” Lake Street Dive – May 4
“The Prodigal Son,” Ry Cooder – May 11
“Downey to Lubbock,” Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore – June 1
“The Future and The Past,” Natalie Prass – June 1
“The Andy Williams Show / Love Story / A Song For You / Alone Again,” Andy Williams – April 6
“The Dream Weaver / The Light of Smiles / Touch and Gone / Headin’ Home,” Gary Wright – April 6
“All In,” Toto – April 10
“By The Way, I Forgive You,” Brandi Carlile »
