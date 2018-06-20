Updates

Updates / Additions: Paul McCartney, Roger Miller tribute, etc.

Updates / Additions (as of June 20, 2018) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:

NEW RELEASES

“Sweetener,” Ariana Grande – release date, Aug. 7

“King of the Road: A Tribute to Roger Miller,” various artists – Aug. 31

“Egypt Station,” Paul McCartney – album title, release date, Sept. 7

