Published on May 26th, 2018

Updates / Additions: Passenger, The Jayhawks, etc.

Updates / Additions (as of May 26, 2018) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:

NEW RELEASES

“A Matter of Time,” Protoje – June 29

“Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel (2018 Broadway Cast Recording),” Joshua Henry, Jessie Mueller, Renée Fleming, et al – July 13

“Backroads and Abandoned Motels,” The Jayhawks – July 13

“Boxer (Live in Brussels),” The National – July 13

“1/1 (Original Soundtrack to the Film),” Liars – July 17

“The Audience Is This Way,” Goo Goo Dolls – July 20

“Lifted,” Israel Nash – July 27

“Pharaohs From Outer Space,” Nik Turner and Youth – July 27

“Golden Age,” Houndmouth – Aug. 3

“Wild! Wild! Wild!,” Robbie Fulks & Linda Gail Lewis – Aug. 10

“Queen,” Nicki Minaj – new release date, Aug. 10

“Smote Reverser,” Oh Sees – Aug. 17

“Runaway,” Passenger – Aug. 31

“Toast to Our Differences,” Rudimental – Sept. 7

“Generation Rx,” Good Charlotte – Sept. 14

REISSUES

“Go Ahead & Back Up: The Lost Motown Masters,” Bobby Darin – July 13

“Endangered Species: The Essential Recordings,” Cyril Neville – July 13

“The Statler Brothers Sing the Classics,” The Statler Brothers – July 13

“Hyperactive,” Thomas Dolby – July 27

“Naked Eyes (2018 Remaster),” Naked Eyes – Aug. 31

Gerry Galipault debuted Pause & Play online in October 1997. Since then, it has become the definitive place for CD-release dates — with a worldwide audience.


