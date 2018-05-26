Published on May 26th, 2018 | by Gerry Galipault0
Updates / Additions: Passenger, The Jayhawks, etc.
Updates / Additions (as of May 26, 2018) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:
“A Matter of Time,” Protoje – June 29
“Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel (2018 Broadway Cast Recording),” Joshua Henry, Jessie Mueller, Renée Fleming, et al – July 13
“Backroads and Abandoned Motels,” The Jayhawks – July 13
“Boxer (Live in Brussels),” The National – July 13
“1/1 (Original Soundtrack to the Film),” Liars – July 17
“The Audience Is This Way,” Goo Goo Dolls – July 20
“Lifted,” Israel Nash – July 27
“Pharaohs From Outer Space,” Nik Turner and Youth – July 27
“Golden Age,” Houndmouth – Aug. 3
“Wild! Wild! Wild!,” Robbie Fulks & Linda Gail Lewis – Aug. 10
“Queen,” Nicki Minaj – new release date, Aug. 10
“Smote Reverser,” Oh Sees – Aug. 17
“Runaway,” Passenger – Aug. 31
“Toast to Our Differences,” Rudimental – Sept. 7
“Generation Rx,” Good Charlotte – Sept. 14
“Go Ahead & Back Up: The Lost Motown Masters,” Bobby Darin – July 13
“Endangered Species: The Essential Recordings,” Cyril Neville – July 13
“The Statler Brothers Sing the Classics,” The Statler Brothers – July 13
“Hyperactive,” Thomas Dolby – July 27
“Naked Eyes (2018 Remaster),” Naked Eyes – Aug. 31
