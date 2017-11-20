Published on November 20th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
Updates / Additions: Panic! At the Disco, Born Ruffians, etc.
Updates / Additions (as of Nov. 20, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:
“All My Friends We’re Glorious,” Panic! At the Disco – Dec. 15
“Out in the Open,” Steep Canyon Rangers – Jan. 19
“American Folk (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack),” various artists – Jan. 19
“The Age of Absurdity,” Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons – Jan. 26
“Halfway Towards a Healing,” The Lost Brothers – Jan. 26
“Choke Cherry Tree,” Ben Miller Band – Jan. 26
“Sleepless Dreamer,” Pearl Charles – Feb. 2
“Uncle, Duke & The Chief,” Born Ruffians – Feb. 16
“Fine But Dying,” Liza Anne – March 9
The Beatles’ “Yellow Submarine” at HappySocks.com »
$3.99 Albums » … $5 Albums » … $6.99 Albums » … $0.69 Song Store » … Band T-Shirts »
“Last Chance: The Warner Bros. Years,” Chip Taylor – Dec. 8
“Diamond Diana: The Legacy Collection,” Diana Ross – CD version, Jan. 12
“Fleetwood Mac (Deluxe Edition),” Fleetwood Mac – Jan. 19
“The Purple Tour (Live),” Whitesnake – new release date, Jan. 19