Updates / Additions: Panic! At the Disco, Born Ruffians, etc.

Updates / Additions (as of Nov. 20, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:

NEW RELEASES

“All My Friends We’re Glorious,” Panic! At the Disco – Dec. 15

“Out in the Open,” Steep Canyon Rangers – Jan. 19

“American Folk (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack),” various artists – Jan. 19

“The Age of Absurdity,” Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons – Jan. 26

“Halfway Towards a Healing,” The Lost Brothers – Jan. 26

“Choke Cherry Tree,” Ben Miller Band – Jan. 26

“Sleepless Dreamer,” Pearl Charles – Feb. 2

“Uncle, Duke & The Chief,” Born Ruffians – Feb. 16

“Fine But Dying,” Liza Anne – March 9

REISSUES

“Last Chance: The Warner Bros. Years,” Chip Taylor – Dec. 8

“Diamond Diana: The Legacy Collection,” Diana Ross – CD version, Jan. 12

“Fleetwood Mac (Deluxe Edition),” Fleetwood Mac – Jan. 19

“The Purple Tour (Live),” Whitesnake – new release date, Jan. 19