Published on May 8th, 2018 | by Gerry Galipault0
Updates / Additions: Nicki Minaj, Lori McKenna, etc.
Updates / Additions (as of May 8, 2018) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:
“Queen,” Nicki Minaj – June 15
“errorzone,” Vein – June 22
“Science Fiction,” Tom Bailey – July 13
“Wide Awake,” Rayland Baxter – July 13
“Noble Ape,” Jim Gaffigan – July 13
“Marlowe,” Marlowe – July 13
“Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack),” various artists – July 13
“Catherine Britt & The Cold Cold Hearts,” Catherine Britt & The Cold Cold Hearts – July 20
“The Tree,” Lori McKenna – July 20
“Take Me to the Disco,” Meg Myers – July 20
“For the Love of Metal,” Dee Snider – July 27
$3.99 Albums » … $5 Albums » … $6.99 Albums » … $0.69 Song Store » … Band T-Shirts »
“Mirror Stars: The Complete Pye Recordings 1976-1980,” Fabulous Poodles – June 29
“No Parking On the Dancefloor / Planetary Invasion / Headlines,” Midnight Star – June 29
“The Albums 1976-81,” Mungo Jerry – June 29
“Grand Hotel (Expanded Edition),” Procol Harum – June 29
“Gathered From Confidence: The British Folk-Pop Sound of 1965-66,” various artists – June 29
“Winds of Time: The New Wave of British Heavy Metal 1979-1985,” various artists – June 29
“Fuse 30 Reblown,” KIX – Sept. 21
The New York Times® Best Sellers »
Computers, Tablets & Accessories »