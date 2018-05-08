Updates

Updates / Additions: Nicki Minaj, Lori McKenna, etc.

Updates / Additions (as of May 8, 2018)

NEW RELEASES

“Queen,” Nicki Minaj – June 15

“errorzone,” Vein – June 22

“Science Fiction,” Tom Bailey – July 13

“Wide Awake,” Rayland Baxter – July 13

“Noble Ape,” Jim Gaffigan – July 13

“Marlowe,” Marlowe – July 13

“Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack),” various artists – July 13

“Catherine Britt & The Cold Cold Hearts,” Catherine Britt & The Cold Cold Hearts – July 20

“The Tree,” Lori McKenna – July 20

“Take Me to the Disco,” Meg Myers – July 20

“For the Love of Metal,” Dee Snider – July 27

REISSUES

“Mirror Stars: The Complete Pye Recordings 1976-1980,” Fabulous Poodles – June 29

“No Parking On the Dancefloor / Planetary Invasion / Headlines,” Midnight Star – June 29

“The Albums 1976-81,” Mungo Jerry – June 29

“Grand Hotel (Expanded Edition),” Procol Harum – June 29

“Gathered From Confidence: The British Folk-Pop Sound of 1965-66,” various artists – June 29

“Winds of Time: The New Wave of British Heavy Metal 1979-1985,” various artists – June 29

“Fuse 30 Reblown,” KIX – Sept. 21

