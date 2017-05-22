Updates

Updates / Additions: Nick Heyward, Silverstein, etc.

Updates / Additions (as of May 19-22, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:

New Releases

“Music In My Heart,” Charley Pride – July 7

“American Grandstand,” Rhonda Vincent & Daryle Singletary – July 7

“Dead Reflection,” Silverstein – July 14

“All Grassed Up,” Eddy Raven with Carolina Road – July 21

“Six Pack Volume 3,” Straight No Chaser – July 21

“Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn (Original Broadway Cast Recording),” various artists – July 21

“Sleeptalk,” Sleeptalk – July 28

“Woodland Echoes,” Nick Heyward – Aug. 4

“What If,” The Jerry Douglas Band – Aug. 18

“Uncovered,” Robin Schulz – Sept. 8

“Twin Peaks (Music from the Limited Event Series),” various artists – Sept. 8

“Liam Payne,” Liam Payne – Oct. 20

Reissues

“Bad English (Collector’s Edition),” Bad English – June 23

“Hamburg Recordings 1967,” The Monks – June 23

“1967 – Sunshine Tomorrow,” The Beach Boys – June 30

“12 Inch Dance: Australian 80s Pop,” various artists – July 7

“Classic Cuts 1946-1953,” Lowell Fulson – July 21

“The Classic Albums Collection,” Grant Green – Aug. 4

“The Complete Singles As & Bs 1955-62,” Etta James – Aug. 4

“The Julie London Collection 1955-62,” Julie London – Aug. 4

“Voodoo-U (Special Remastered Band Edition),” Lords of Acid – Aug. 4

“The Complete Singles As & Bs 1952-62,” Lloyd Price – Aug. 4

“The Singles Collection 1952-62,” Porter Wagoner – Aug. 4

“The Classic Albums Collection 1955-1958,” Lester Young – Aug. 4

“These Foolish Things: The Decca Years,” Artie Shaw – Aug. 18

DVD / Blu-ray

“Jane’s Addiction – Alive At Twenty-Five (2016 Silver Spoon Anniversary Tour),” Jane’s Addiction – Aug. 4

