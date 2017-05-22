Published on May 22nd, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
Updates / Additions: Nick Heyward, Silverstein, etc.
New Releases
“Music In My Heart,” Charley Pride – July 7
“American Grandstand,” Rhonda Vincent & Daryle Singletary – July 7
“Dead Reflection,” Silverstein – July 14
“All Grassed Up,” Eddy Raven with Carolina Road – July 21
“Six Pack Volume 3,” Straight No Chaser – July 21
“Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn (Original Broadway Cast Recording),” various artists – July 21
“Sleeptalk,” Sleeptalk – July 28
“Woodland Echoes,” Nick Heyward – Aug. 4
“What If,” The Jerry Douglas Band – Aug. 18
“Uncovered,” Robin Schulz – Sept. 8
“Twin Peaks (Music from the Limited Event Series),” various artists – Sept. 8
“Liam Payne,” Liam Payne – Oct. 20
Reissues
“Bad English (Collector’s Edition),” Bad English – June 23
“Hamburg Recordings 1967,” The Monks – June 23
“1967 – Sunshine Tomorrow,” The Beach Boys – June 30
“12 Inch Dance: Australian 80s Pop,” various artists – July 7
“Classic Cuts 1946-1953,” Lowell Fulson – July 21
“The Classic Albums Collection,” Grant Green – Aug. 4
“The Complete Singles As & Bs 1955-62,” Etta James – Aug. 4
“The Julie London Collection 1955-62,” Julie London – Aug. 4
“Voodoo-U (Special Remastered Band Edition),” Lords of Acid – Aug. 4
“The Complete Singles As & Bs 1952-62,” Lloyd Price – Aug. 4
“The Singles Collection 1952-62,” Porter Wagoner – Aug. 4
“The Classic Albums Collection 1955-1958,” Lester Young – Aug. 4
“These Foolish Things: The Decca Years,” Artie Shaw – Aug. 18
DVD / Blu-ray
“Jane’s Addiction – Alive At Twenty-Five (2016 Silver Spoon Anniversary Tour),” Jane’s Addiction – Aug. 4