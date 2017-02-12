Updates / Additions: New Found Glory, Mark Lanegan Band, etc.

Updates / Additions (as of Feb. 12, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:

“Inviting Light,” The Flatliners – April 7

“Modern Plagues,” The Whistles and the Bells – April 7

“Death Song,” The Black Angels – April 21

“Gargoyle,” Mark Lanegan Band – April 28

“Makes Me Sick,” New Found Glory – April 28

“Wonderland: The Essential Big Country,” Big Country – March 31

“More From the Other Side of the Trax: Volt 45rpm Rarities 1960-1968,” various artists – March 31

“To Love Somebody: The Songs of the Bee Gees 1966-1970,” various artists – March 31

“Truth in a Structured Form,” Atlanta Rhythm Section – April 28

“One For the Road,” Willie Nelson & Leon Russell – April 28