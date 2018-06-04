Updates

Updates / Additions: Neil & Liam Finn, Body/Head, etc.

Updates / Additions (as of June 4, 2018) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:

NEW RELEASES

“The Switch,” Body/Head – July 13

“High Water I,” The Magpie Salute – Aug. 10

“Healing Tide,” The War and Treaty – Aug. 10

“Deportation Blues,” BC Camplight – Aug. 24

“Light Sleeper,” Neil & Liam Finn – Aug. 24

“With Animals,” Mark Lanegan & Duke Garwood – Aug. 24

“10 Songs That Happened When You Left Me With My Stupid Heart,” Darwin Deez – Aug. 31

“Living the Dream,” Uriah Heep – Sept. 14

REISSUES

“Fall of the Peacemakers 1980-1985,” Molly Hatchet – July 27

“Without Mercy” and “M24J (Anthology),” The Durutti Column – Sept. 7

“Stunt (20th Anniversary Edition),” Barenaked Ladies – Sept. 28

