Published on March 1st, 2017

Updates / Additions: The Mountain Goats, Cait Brennan, etc.

Updates / Additions (as of March 1-2, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:

New Releases

“Somewhere Between,” Alvarez Kings – April 14

“Third,” Cait Brennan – April 21

“What Now,” Sylvan Esso – April 28

“Bel Hommage,” Patti LaBelle – May 5

“Non-Stop: Mexico to Jamaica,” Ozomatli – May 5

“Time and Emotion,” Robin Trower – May 5

“Goths,” The Mountain Goats – May 19

Reissues

“Richard Stoltzman – The Complete Album Collection,” Richard Stoltzman – May 5

