Updates / Additions: The Mountain Goats, Cait Brennan, etc.
Updates / Additions (as of March 1-2, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:
New Releases
“Somewhere Between,” Alvarez Kings – April 14
“Third,” Cait Brennan – April 21
“What Now,” Sylvan Esso – April 28
“Bel Hommage,” Patti LaBelle – May 5
“Non-Stop: Mexico to Jamaica,” Ozomatli – May 5
“Time and Emotion,” Robin Trower – May 5
“Goths,” The Mountain Goats – May 19
Reissues
“Richard Stoltzman – The Complete Album Collection,” Richard Stoltzman – May 5