Published on August 21st, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
Updates / Additions: Morrissey, Herb Alpert, etc.
Updates / Additions (as of Aug. 21-22, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:
New Releases
“The Christmas Wish,” Herb Alpert – Sept. 29
“The Wild River,” The Blow Monkeys – Oct. 6
“unReal,” My Ticket Home – Oct. 6
“Ogilala,” William Patrick Corgan, aka Billy Corgan – Oct. 13
“Swim Team,” Dirty Heads – Oct. 13
“Kidz Bop 36,” Kidz Bop Kids – Oct. 13
“Every Little Thing,” Carly Pearce – Oct. 13
“Ten Add Ten: The Very Best of Scouting For Girls,” Scouting For Girls – Oct. 27
“LLL (Love Loss Latitude),” Wanting – Oct. 27
“Soul Pretender,” Primitive Race – Nov. 3
“Low in High-School,” Morrissey – Nov. 17
“Lambs & Lions,” Chase Rice – new release date, Nov. 17
Online Only: 30% Off Vinyl Records at HotTopic.com! »
$3.99 Albums » … $5 Albums » … $6.99 Albums » … $0.69 Song Store » … Band T-Shirts »
Reissues
“The Vietnam War: A Film By Ken Burns & Lynn Novick – The Soundtrack,” various artists – Sept. 15
“The Singles Collection 2000-2017,” Paul Carrack – Sept. 29
“King of the Boogie,” John Lee Hooker – Sept. 29
“80 Aching Orphans: 45 Years of The Residents,” The Residents – Oct. 13
“A Pentatonix Christmas Deluxe,” Pentatonix – Oct. 20
“The Elektra Years: The Complete Albums Box,” Bread – Oct. 27
“Greatest Hits,” Gary Wright – Oct. 27
Discover your ethnic mix. Save 30% off Ancestry DNA »