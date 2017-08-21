Updates

Updates / Additions: Morrissey, Herb Alpert, etc.

Updates / Additions (as of Aug. 21-22, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:

New Releases

“The Christmas Wish,” Herb Alpert – Sept. 29

“The Wild River,” The Blow Monkeys – Oct. 6

“unReal,” My Ticket Home – Oct. 6

“Ogilala,” William Patrick Corgan, aka Billy Corgan – Oct. 13

“Swim Team,” Dirty Heads – Oct. 13

“Kidz Bop 36,” Kidz Bop Kids – Oct. 13

“Every Little Thing,” Carly Pearce – Oct. 13

“Ten Add Ten: The Very Best of Scouting For Girls,” Scouting For Girls – Oct. 27

“LLL (Love Loss Latitude),” Wanting – Oct. 27

“Soul Pretender,” Primitive Race – Nov. 3

“Low in High-School,” Morrissey – Nov. 17

“Lambs & Lions,” Chase Rice – new release date, Nov. 17

Reissues

“The Vietnam War: A Film By Ken Burns & Lynn Novick – The Soundtrack,” various artists – Sept. 15

“The Singles Collection 2000-2017,” Paul Carrack – Sept. 29

“King of the Boogie,” John Lee Hooker – Sept. 29

“80 Aching Orphans: 45 Years of The Residents,” The Residents – Oct. 13

“A Pentatonix Christmas Deluxe,” Pentatonix – Oct. 20

“The Elektra Years: The Complete Albums Box,” Bread – Oct. 27

“Greatest Hits,” Gary Wright – Oct. 27

