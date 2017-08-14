Published on August 14th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
Updates / Additions: Miley Cyrus, Kenny Chesney, etc.
Updates / Additions (as of Aug. 14, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:
New Releases
“Outrage! Is Now,” Death From Above – Sept. 8
“Skin&Earth,” Lights – Sept. 22
“Younger Now,” Miley Cyrus – Sept. 29
“Echoes,” Matt Maher – Sept. 29
“Lost in Translation,” New Politics – Oct. 6
“Live in No Shoes Nation,” Kenny Chesney – Oct. 27
“The Dusk In Us,” Converge – Nov. 3
Reissues
“The Mountain,” “Transcendental Blues,” “Sidetracks,” Steve Earle – Sept. 22
“Jerusalem,” “Just an American Boy,” “The Revolution Starts Now,” Steve Earle – Sept. 29
“Blind Pig 40th Anniversary,” various artists – Oct. 27
DVD / Blu-ray
“L7: Pretend We’re Dead,” L7 – Oct. 13