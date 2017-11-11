Published on November 11th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
Updates / Additions: Of Mice & Men, Rae Morris, etc.
Updates / Additions (as of Nov. 11, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:
“Busted Jukebox Volume 2,” Shovels & Rope – Dec. 8
“Rough Cut,” Curtis Salgado and Alan Hager – Jan. 12
“Primal Heart,” Kimbra – release date, preorder links, Jan. 19
“Defy,” Of Mice & Men – Jan. 19
“Wuthering Nights: Live in Birmingham,” Steve Hackett – Jan. 26
“Inspiration,” Sheku Kanneh-Mason – Jan. 26
“Whatever It Takes,” The James Hunter Six – Feb. 2
“Someone Out There,” Rae Morris – Feb. 2
“Music for the Long Emergency,” Poliça and s t a r g a z e – Feb. 16
“Electric Sex,” Jacob Thomas Jr. – Feb. 16
“Make Way For Love,” Marlon Williams – Feb. 16
“Depth of Field,” Sarah Blasko – Feb. 23
“Temet,” Imarhan – Feb. 23
“Walk the Earth,” Fanny Walked the Earth – release date, March 2
“Rod For Your Love,” Sonny Smith – March 2
“The Complete Epic Recordings 1956-66,” Juilliard String Quartet – March 2
“The Complete RCA Recordings,” The King’s Singers – March 2
“The Complete Sony Recordings,” Esa-Pekka Salonen – March 2
“The Complete Beethoven Quartets,” Budapest String Quartet – April 13