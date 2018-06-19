Updates

Updates / Additions: Meghan Trainor, Boyzone, etc.

Updates / Additions (as of June 19, 2018) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:

NEW RELEASES

“Timeless,” Il Divo – release date moved up, Aug. 10

“Treat Myself,” Meghan Trainor – album title, release date, Aug. 31

“Living the Dream,” Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators – Sept. 7

“Let It Pass,” The Stray Birds – Sept. 7

“Spacesuit,” Robert Walker’s 20th Congress – Sept. 21

“Royal Traveller,” Missy Raines – Oct. 5

“Thank You & Goodnight,” Boyzone – Nov. 16

REISSUES

“Fillmore East, February 1970,” The Allman Brothers Band – Aug. 10

“Ten Classic LPs,” George Jones – Aug. 10

DVD / BLU-RAY

“Live at the Apollo,” Yes featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin and Rick Wakeman – Sept. 7

