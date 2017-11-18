Published on November 18th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
Updates / Additions: Manic Street Preachers, Caroline Rose, etc.
Updates / Additions (as of Nov. 18, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:
“Rubba Band Business: The Album,” Juicy J – Dec. 29
“Let the Record Play,” Moon Taxi – Jan. 19
“Arkansas,” John Oates – Feb. 2
“Damned Soul,” RIVALS – Feb. 2
“One Drop of Truth,” The Wood Brothers – Feb. 2
“The Reverend Shawn Amos Breaks It Down,” The Reverend Shawn Amos – Feb. 16
“Life & Times,” Neal Morse – Feb. 16
“Dispose,” The Plot in You – Feb. 16
“Loner,” Caroline Rose – Feb. 23
“In a state,” Shy Kids – Feb. 23
“Resistance Is Futile,” Manic Street Preachers – April 6
“Last Chance: The Warner Bros. Years,” Chip Taylor – Dec. 8
“Diamond Diana: The Legacy Collection,” Diana Ross – CD version, Jan. 12
“Fleetwood Mac (Deluxe Edition),” Fleetwood Mac – Jan. 19