Updates / Additions: Maggie Rogers, Curtis Stigers, etc.

“Reverence,” Nathan East – Jan. 20

“One More for the Road,” Curtis Stigers with the Danish Radio Big Band – Jan. 20

“Falsettos (2016 Broadway Cast Recording),” various artists – Jan. 27

“Brett Young,” Brett Young – Feb. 10

“The Man in the High Castle Seasons 1 & 2 (Music From The Amazon Original Series),” Dominic Lewis / Henry Jackman – Feb. 17

“Now That the Light Is Fading,” Maggie Rogers – Feb. 17

“Batman: The Movie (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack),” Nelson Riddle – Jan. 20

“Turbo 30 (30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition),” Judas Priest – Feb. 3

“Made in Europe,” Deep Purple – Feb. 10

“Symfonia: Live in Bulgaria 2013,” Asia – Feb. 24

“The Doors (50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition),” The Doors – March 17

“Sticks and Stones: F.M. Broadcast 1973,” Steve Goodman – April 7

“Artur Schnabel – The RCA Victor Recordings,” Artur Schnabel – April 7