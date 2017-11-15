Published on November 15th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
Updates / Additions: Linkin Park, Dashboard Confessional, etc.
Updates / Additions (as of Nov. 15, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:
“8,” Statik Selektah – Dec. 8
“One More Night Live,” Linkin Park – Dec. 15
“Sir Rosevelt,” Sir Rosevelt – Dec. 15
“Sweetzerland Manifesto,” Joe Perry – Jan. 19
“Never Nothing,” Super Whatevr – Jan. 19
“WP2,” Walking Papers – Jan. 19
“The Snake King,” Rick Springfield – Jan. 26
“Walk Between Worlds,” Simple Minds – Feb. 2
“Crooked Shadows,” Dashboard Confessional – Feb. 9
“A Thousand Shadows, A Single Flame,” Quicksilver Daydream – Feb. 9
“Greatest Hits,” Pitbull – Dec. 1
“Something Got a Hold On Me: The Ru-Jac Records Story, Volume One: 1963-1964,” “Get Right: The Ru-Jac Records Story, Volume Two: 1964-1966,” various artists – Jan. 19
“Greatest Hits: 40 Trips Around the Sun,” Toto – Feb. 9