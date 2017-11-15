Updates

Published on November 15th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault

Updates / Additions: Linkin Park, Dashboard Confessional, etc.

Updates / Additions (as of Nov. 15, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:

NEW RELEASES

“8,” Statik Selektah – Dec. 8

“One More Night Live,” Linkin Park – Dec. 15

“Sir Rosevelt,” Sir Rosevelt – Dec. 15

“Sweetzerland Manifesto,” Joe Perry – Jan. 19

“Never Nothing,” Super Whatevr – Jan. 19

“WP2,” Walking Papers – Jan. 19

“The Snake King,” Rick Springfield – Jan. 26

“Walk Between Worlds,” Simple Minds – Feb. 2

“Crooked Shadows,” Dashboard Confessional – Feb. 9

“A Thousand Shadows, A Single Flame,” Quicksilver Daydream – Feb. 9

REISSUES

“Greatest Hits,” Pitbull – Dec. 1

“Something Got a Hold On Me: The Ru-Jac Records Story, Volume One: 1963-1964,” “Get Right: The Ru-Jac Records Story, Volume Two: 1964-1966,” various artists – Jan. 19

“Greatest Hits: 40 Trips Around the Sun,” Toto – Feb. 9

