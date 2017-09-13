Updates

Published on September 13th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault

0

Updates / Additions: Lindsey Stirling, The Corrs, etc.

Updates / Additions (as of Sept. 13-14, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:

New Releases

“Flicker,” Niall Horan – Oct. 20

“Warmer in the Winter,” Lindsey Stirling – Oct. 20

“The Con: X,” various artists – Oct. 20

“False Idol,” Veil of Maya – Oct. 20

“Glasshouse,” Jessie Ware – Oct. 20

“When the Good Guys Win,” Granger Smith – Oct. 27

“Jupiter Calling,” The Corrs – Nov. 10

“Standards,” Seal – Nov. 10

“Rest,” Charlotte Gainsbourg – Nov. 17

“Groove On!,” Euge Groove – Nov. 17

“If All I Was Was Black,” Mavis Staples – Nov. 17

“boom.,” Walker Hayes – Dec. 8

Online Only: 30% Off Vinyl Records at HotTopic.com! »

$3.99 Albums »$5 Albums »$6.99 Albums »$0.69 Song Store »Band T-Shirts »

Reissues

“Christmas with Elvis and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra,” Elvis Presley – Oct. 6

“The Way Life Goes (Deluxe Edition),” Tom Keifer – Oct. 20

Discover your ethnic mix. Save 30% off Ancestry DNA »

New Surface Pro, Starting at $799, Plus Free Shipping and Returns! »

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,


About the Author

Gerry Galipault debuted Pause & Play online in October 1997. Since then, it has become the definitive place for CD-release dates — with a worldwide audience.


Related Posts



Leave a Reply

Back to Top ↑

© 2015 by Pause & Play. All Rights Reserved. Brought to you by Rough & Ready Media. Logo by Movidea.


Back to Top ↑