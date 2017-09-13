Published on September 13th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
Updates / Additions: Lindsey Stirling, The Corrs, etc.
Updates / Additions (as of Sept. 13-14, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:
New Releases
“Flicker,” Niall Horan – Oct. 20
“Warmer in the Winter,” Lindsey Stirling – Oct. 20
“The Con: X,” various artists – Oct. 20
“False Idol,” Veil of Maya – Oct. 20
“Glasshouse,” Jessie Ware – Oct. 20
“When the Good Guys Win,” Granger Smith – Oct. 27
“Jupiter Calling,” The Corrs – Nov. 10
“Standards,” Seal – Nov. 10
“Rest,” Charlotte Gainsbourg – Nov. 17
“Groove On!,” Euge Groove – Nov. 17
“If All I Was Was Black,” Mavis Staples – Nov. 17
“boom.,” Walker Hayes – Dec. 8
Reissues
“Christmas with Elvis and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra,” Elvis Presley – Oct. 6
“The Way Life Goes (Deluxe Edition),” Tom Keifer – Oct. 20
