Updates / Additions: Liars, Nothing More, Antibalas, etc.
Updates / Additions (as of June 30-July 1, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:
New Releases
“The Reign,” Hinder – Aug. 11
“Love Has a Name,” Jesus Culture – Aug. 11
“Until My Voice Goes Out,” Josh Abbott Band – Aug. 18
“TFCF,” Liars – Aug. 25
“The Part That No One Knows,” Pinact – Aug. 25
“Where the Gods Are In Peace,” Antibalas – Sept. 15
“The Stories We Tell Ourselves,” Nothing More – Sept. 15
Reissues
“Jackyl 25,” Jackyl – July 28
“All-Time Greatest Hits,” Jackyl – July 28
“Mental Jewelry (25th Anniversary Edition),” Live – Aug. 11
“What You Don’t Know (Deluxe Edition),” Exposé – Aug. 18
“Spellbound: Rare and Unreleased Motown Gems,” Brenda Holloway – Aug. 18
“Our Love to Admire,” Interpol – Aug. 18
“XXX: 30 Years of Girls, Girls, Girls,” Mötley Crüe – Aug. 25
“Winwood: Greatest Hits Live,” Steve Winwood – Sept. 1
“The Singles,” The Doors – new release date, Sept. 15