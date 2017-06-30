Updates / Additions: Liars, Nothing More, Antibalas, etc.

Updates

New Releases

“The Reign,” Hinder – Aug. 11

“Love Has a Name,” Jesus Culture – Aug. 11

“Until My Voice Goes Out,” Josh Abbott Band – Aug. 18

“TFCF,” Liars – Aug. 25

“The Part That No One Knows,” Pinact – Aug. 25

“Where the Gods Are In Peace,” Antibalas – Sept. 15

“The Stories We Tell Ourselves,” Nothing More – Sept. 15

Reissues

“Jackyl 25,” Jackyl – July 28

“All-Time Greatest Hits,” Jackyl – July 28

“Mental Jewelry (25th Anniversary Edition),” Live – Aug. 11

“What You Don’t Know (Deluxe Edition),” Exposé – Aug. 18

“Spellbound: Rare and Unreleased Motown Gems,” Brenda Holloway – Aug. 18

“Our Love to Admire,” Interpol – Aug. 18

“XXX: 30 Years of Girls, Girls, Girls,” Mötley Crüe – Aug. 25

“Winwood: Greatest Hits Live,” Steve Winwood – Sept. 1

“The Singles,” The Doors – new release date, Sept. 15

