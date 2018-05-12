Updates

Updates / Additions: Lenny Kravitz, Nine Inch Nails, etc.

Updates / Additions (as of May 12, 2018)

NEW RELEASES

“Head Over Heels,” Chromeo – June 15

“Vive l’acadie!,” The Mallett Brothers Band – June 15

“Bad Witch,” Nine Inch Nails – June 22

“Almost Persuaded,” Swing Out Sister – June 22

“World Be Live,” Erasure – July 6

“Love Demands,” Meli’sa Morgan – July 13

“Almost,” The Ophelias – July 13

“Everyday Life, Everyday People,” Slightly Stoopid – July 13

“Timeless,” Il Divo – Aug. 17

“Raise Vibration,” Lenny Kravitz – release date, Sept. 7

“Warlight,” Michael Ondaatje (Hardcover) »

REISSUES

“The Beach Boys With The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra,” The Beach Boys – June 8

