Updates / Additions: Lenny Kravitz, Nine Inch Nails, etc.
Updates / Additions (as of May 12, 2018) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:
“Head Over Heels,” Chromeo – June 15
“Vive l’acadie!,” The Mallett Brothers Band – June 15
“Bad Witch,” Nine Inch Nails – June 22
“Almost Persuaded,” Swing Out Sister – June 22
“World Be Live,” Erasure – July 6
“Love Demands,” Meli’sa Morgan – July 13
“Almost,” The Ophelias – July 13
“Everyday Life, Everyday People,” Slightly Stoopid – July 13
“Timeless,” Il Divo – Aug. 17
“Raise Vibration,” Lenny Kravitz – release date, Sept. 7
“The Beach Boys With The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra,” The Beach Boys – June 8
