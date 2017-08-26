Published on August 26th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
Updates / Additions: Lecrae, Chris Young, Lisa Loeb, etc.
Updates / Additions (as of Aug. 24, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:
New Releases
“All Things Work Together,” Lecrae – Sept. 22
“Companion,” Humming House – Oct. 6
“Lullaby Girl,” Lisa Loeb – Oct. 6
“Are These the Questions That We Need To Ask?,” Paperhaus – Oct. 6
“Colors,” Beck – release date, Oct. 13
“Absence of Words,” Jason Kui – Oct. 13
“Monstrocity,” Madam X – Oct. 13
“Torture Culture,” No Warning – Oct. 13
“True View,” Stick to Your Guns – Oct. 13
“Letters to Myself,” CyHra – Oct. 20
“Losing Sleep,” Chris Young – Oct. 20
“World Wide Funk,” Bootsy Collins – Oct. 27
Reissues
“The Spirit of Memphis 1962-1976,” Isaac Hayes – Sept. 22
“Help For My Brother: The Pre-Funk Singles 1963-68,” Bobby Byrd – Sept. 29
“I Think of You: The Westbound Singles 1969-75,” The Detroit Emeralds – Sept. 29
“Big New York Soul: Wand Records 1961-1966,” Chuck Jackson – Sept. 29
“Boy Crazy and Single(s),” Lydia Loveless – Oct. 6
“The Flamingos Collection 1953-61,” The Flamingos – Nov. 3
“The Singles Collection 1947-60,” Stan Freberg – Nov. 3
“Peggy Lee With The Benny Goodman Orchestra 1941-47,” Peggy Lee – Nov. 3
DVD / Blu-ray
“Day of the Gusano,” Slipknot – Oct. 20
“Free To Rock: How Rock & Roll Brought Down The Wall,” various artists – Nov. 3