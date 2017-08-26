Updates

Published on August 26th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault

0

Updates / Additions: Lecrae, Chris Young, Lisa Loeb, etc.

Updates / Additions (as of Aug. 24, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:

New Releases

“All Things Work Together,” Lecrae – Sept. 22

“Companion,” Humming House – Oct. 6

“Lullaby Girl,” Lisa Loeb – Oct. 6

“Are These the Questions That We Need To Ask?,” Paperhaus – Oct. 6

“Colors,” Beck – release date, Oct. 13

“Absence of Words,” Jason Kui – Oct. 13

“Monstrocity,” Madam X – Oct. 13

“Torture Culture,” No Warning – Oct. 13

“True View,” Stick to Your Guns – Oct. 13

“Letters to Myself,” CyHra – Oct. 20

“Losing Sleep,” Chris Young – Oct. 20

“World Wide Funk,” Bootsy Collins – Oct. 27

Online Only: 30% Off Vinyl Records at HotTopic.com! »

$3.99 Albums »$5 Albums »$6.99 Albums »$0.69 Song Store »Band T-Shirts »

Reissues

“The Spirit of Memphis 1962-1976,” Isaac Hayes – Sept. 22

“Help For My Brother: The Pre-Funk Singles 1963-68,” Bobby Byrd – Sept. 29

“I Think of You: The Westbound Singles 1969-75,” The Detroit Emeralds – Sept. 29

“Big New York Soul: Wand Records 1961-1966,” Chuck Jackson – Sept. 29

“Boy Crazy and Single(s),” Lydia Loveless – Oct. 6

“The Flamingos Collection 1953-61,” The Flamingos – Nov. 3

“The Singles Collection 1947-60,” Stan Freberg – Nov. 3

“Peggy Lee With The Benny Goodman Orchestra 1941-47,” Peggy Lee – Nov. 3

Discover your ethnic mix. Save 30% off Ancestry DNA »

Save 33% on a Samsung BD-J6300 Blu-ray Player (8/6 – 8/12 only!) Reg. $149.99. Plus free shipping! »

DVD / Blu-ray

“Day of the Gusano,” Slipknot – Oct. 20

“Free To Rock: How Rock & Roll Brought Down The Wall,” various artists – Nov. 3

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,


About the Author

Gerry Galipault debuted Pause & Play online in October 1997. Since then, it has become the definitive place for CD-release dates — with a worldwide audience.


Related Posts



Leave a Reply

Back to Top ↑

© 2015 by Pause & Play. All Rights Reserved. Brought to you by Rough & Ready Media. Logo by Movidea.


Back to Top ↑