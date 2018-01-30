Published on January 30th, 2018 | by Gerry Galipault0
Updates / Additions: Laura Veirs, Frank Turner, etc.
Updates / Additions (as of Jan. 30, 2018) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:
“After Bach,” Brad Mehldau – March 9
“Tough Luck,” Scenic Route to Alaska – March 9
“Stone Temple Pilots,” Stone Temple Pilots – March 16
“Let’s Do This,” DADDY (Will Kimbrough & Tommy Womack) – March 30
“Adult Fear,” Holy Wave – March 30
“Off to the Races,” Jukebox the Ghost – March 30
“Up!,” Ultimate Painting – April 6
“Better Health,” The Weekend Classic – April 6
“The Lookout,” Laura Veirs – April 13
“The Wall: Live! From Washington, D.C.,” George Lopez – May 4
“Be More Kind,” Frank Turner – May 4
“Dirty Pictures (Part 2),” Low Cut Connie – May 18
“That’s It! The Complete Kent Recordings 1964-1968,” Z.Z. Hill – Feb. 23
“The All Sons & Daughters Collection,” All Sons & Daughters – March 16
“NRBQ,” NRBQ – March 16
“Andrew Lloyd Webber – Unmasked: The Platinum Collection,” various artists – March 16
“The Total Johnny Cash Sun Collection,” Johnny Cash – April 6
“The Complete US & UK Singles As & Bs 1956-62,” Buddy Holly & The Crickets – April 6
“The Singles Collection 1952-62,” Al Martino – April 6
“The $5.98 E.P. – Garage Days Re-Revisited,” Metallica – April 13
“Heartworn Highways” and “Heartworn Highways Revisited,” various artists – April 6