Updates

Published on January 23rd, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault

0

Updates / Additions: Lady Antebellum, Falling in Reverse, etc.

Updates / Additions (as of Jan. 23, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:

New Releases

“Big Balloon,” Dutch Uncles – Feb. 17

“The Afterlove,” James Blunt – March 24

“Darling of the Afterglow,” Lydia Ainsworth – March 31

“Silver Eye,” Goldfrapp – March 31

“Tribute to Ndiouga Dieng,” Orchestra Baobab – March 31

“Silver/Lead,” Wire – March 31

“Coming Home,” Falling in Reverse – April 7

“Americana,” Ray Davies – release date, April 21

“Heart Break,” Lady Antebellum – June 9

title TBA, Fanny Walked the Earth – early September 2017

Best Books of the Month »

$3.99 Albums »$5 Albums »$6.99 Albums »$0.69 Song Store »Band T-Shirts »

Reissues

“When Colors Come Together … The Legacy of Harry Belafonte,” Harry Belafonte – Feb. 24

“Rock and Roll Music! The Songs of Chuck Berry,” various artists – Feb. 24

“Watch Our Planet Circle,” Kitchens of Distinction – March 3

“Hits and Pieces – The Best of Marc Almond and Soft Cell,” Marc Almond / Soft Cell – March 10

“Odessey and Oracle (50th Anniversary Edition),” The Zombies – March 17

“Singles (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) – Deluxe Edition,” various artists – May 19

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,


About the Author

Gerry Galipault debuted Pause & Play online in October 1997. Since then, it has become the definitive place for CD-release dates — with a worldwide audience.


Related Posts



Leave a Reply

Back to Top ↑

© 2015 by Pause & Play. All Rights Reserved. Brought to you by Rough & Ready Media. Logo by Movidea.


Back to Top ↑