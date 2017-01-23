Published on January 23rd, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
Updates / Additions: Lady Antebellum, Falling in Reverse, etc.
Updates / Additions (as of Jan. 23, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:
New Releases
“Big Balloon,” Dutch Uncles – Feb. 17
“The Afterlove,” James Blunt – March 24
“Darling of the Afterglow,” Lydia Ainsworth – March 31
“Silver Eye,” Goldfrapp – March 31
“Tribute to Ndiouga Dieng,” Orchestra Baobab – March 31
“Silver/Lead,” Wire – March 31
“Coming Home,” Falling in Reverse – April 7
“Americana,” Ray Davies – release date, April 21
“Heart Break,” Lady Antebellum – June 9
title TBA, Fanny Walked the Earth – early September 2017
Reissues
“When Colors Come Together … The Legacy of Harry Belafonte,” Harry Belafonte – Feb. 24
“Rock and Roll Music! The Songs of Chuck Berry,” various artists – Feb. 24
“Watch Our Planet Circle,” Kitchens of Distinction – March 3
“Hits and Pieces – The Best of Marc Almond and Soft Cell,” Marc Almond / Soft Cell – March 10
“Odessey and Oracle (50th Anniversary Edition),” The Zombies – March 17
“Singles (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) – Deluxe Edition,” various artists – May 19