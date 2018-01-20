Updates

Updates / Additions: Kylie Minogue, Lucius, Erasure, etc.

Updates / Additions (as of Jan. 20, 2018) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:

NEW RELEASES

“DANZ,” Computer Magic – Feb. 23

“Cinematics Vol. 1,” Soulive – Feb. 23

“NUDES,” Lucius – March 2

“Planet,” Tech N9ne – March 2

“Soul Flowers of Titan,” Barrence Whitfield & The Savages – March 2

“August Greene,” August Greene – March 9

“Automata I,” Between the Buried and Me – March 9

“World Beyond,” Erasure – March 9

“17th Avenue Revival,” The Oak Ridge Boys – March 16

“There’s a Riot Going On,” Yo La Tengo – March 16

“Staying At Tamara’s,” George Ezra – March 23

“Don’t Let the Devil Ride,” Paul Thorn – March 23

“Perseverance,” Uppermost – March 23

“SLUFF,” Naked Giants – March 30

“Song For Alpha,” Daniel Avery – April 6

“The Deconstruction,” Eels – April 6

“I Don’t Run,” Hinds – April 6

“Golden,” Kylie Minogue – release date, April 6

“Volunteer,” Old Crow Medicine Show – April 20

REISSUES

“Love’s Theme: The Best of the 20th Century Records Singles,” Barry White – new release date, April 13

