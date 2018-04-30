Published on April 30th, 2018 | by Gerry Galipault0
Updates / Additions: Kenny Chesney, Suede, etc.
Updates / Additions (as of April 30, 2018) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:
“Why Anything? Why This?,” Shriekback – May 25
“Out of the Darkness,” Tony Lewis (of The Outfield) – June 29
“Songs for the Saints,” Kenny Chesney – July 27
“Sun On You,” Craig Armstrong – Sept. 7
“Still Feel Lucky,” Ben Danaher – Sept. 7
“The Blue Hour,” Suede – Sept. 21
“Return of the Frog Queen (Expanded Edition),” Jeremy Enigk – May 25
“Greatest Hits Vol. 1,” The Flaming Lips – June 1
“Decksandrumsandrockandroll (20th Anniversary Edition),” Propellerheads – June 15
“A Trip Through The Garden: The Rose Garden Collection,” The Rose Garden – June 15
“The Supremes Sing Holland-Dozier-Holland (Expanded Edition),” The Supremes – June 15
