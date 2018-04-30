Updates / Additions: Kenny Chesney, Suede, etc.

Updates / Additions (as of April 30, 2018) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:

NEW RELEASES

“Why Anything? Why This?,” Shriekback – May 25

“Out of the Darkness,” Tony Lewis (of The Outfield) – June 29

“Songs for the Saints,” Kenny Chesney – July 27

“Sun On You,” Craig Armstrong – Sept. 7

“Still Feel Lucky,” Ben Danaher – Sept. 7

“The Blue Hour,” Suede – Sept. 21

“KOD,” J. Cole »

REISSUES

“Return of the Frog Queen (Expanded Edition),” Jeremy Enigk – May 25

“Greatest Hits Vol. 1,” The Flaming Lips – June 1

“Decksandrumsandrockandroll (20th Anniversary Edition),” Propellerheads – June 15

“A Trip Through The Garden: The Rose Garden Collection,” The Rose Garden – June 15

“The Supremes Sing Holland-Dozier-Holland (Expanded Edition),” The Supremes – June 15

