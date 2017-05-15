Published on May 15th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
Updates / Additions: Katy Perry, Jonny Lang, Calvin Harris, etc.
New Releases
“Witness,” Katy Perry – June 9
“True to Self,” Bryson Tiller – June 23
“Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1,” Calvin Harris – June 30
“Here You Are: The Music of My Life,” Billy Ocean – July 21
“Barefoot in the Head,” Chris Robinson Brotherhood – July 21
“Paranormal,” Alice Cooper – July 28
“Every Country’s Sun,” Mogwai – Sept. 1
“The Punishment of Luxury,” Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark – Sept. 1
“Signs,” Jonny Lang – Sept. 8
“Shade,” Living Colour – Sept. 8
Reissues
“Get Born (Deluxe Edition),” Jet – June 16
“A Thousand Breathing Forms,” Steve Roden – June 16
“The Natalie Merchant Collection,” Natalie Merchant – June 23
“Art Pepper Presents ‘West Coast Sessions!’ Volume 3: Lee Konitz,” Art Pepper – June 30
“When It’s Round-Up Time in Heaven: The Great Gospel Recordings,” Eddy Arnold – July 7
“A Little Magic, A Little Kindness: The Complete Mono Albums Collection,” Laura Nyro – July 7
“Little Girl Blue, Little Girl New (Expanded Edition),” Keely Smith – July 7
“A Brand New Me: The Complete Philadelphia Sessions (Expanded Edition),” Dusty Springfield – July 7
“Blue Magic / The Magic of the Blue,” Blue Magic – July 21
“Evolution … Plus,” Dennis Coffey – July 21
“Another Time: The Hilversum Concert,” Bill Evans – Sept. 1