Published on May 15th, 2017

Updates / Additions: Katy Perry, Jonny Lang, Calvin Harris, etc.

New Releases

“Witness,” Katy Perry – June 9

“True to Self,” Bryson Tiller – June 23

“Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1,” Calvin Harris – June 30

“Here You Are: The Music of My Life,” Billy Ocean – July 21

“Barefoot in the Head,” Chris Robinson Brotherhood – July 21

“Paranormal,” Alice Cooper – July 28

“Every Country’s Sun,” Mogwai – Sept. 1

“The Punishment of Luxury,” Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark – Sept. 1

“Signs,” Jonny Lang – Sept. 8

“Shade,” Living Colour – Sept. 8

Reissues

“Get Born (Deluxe Edition),” Jet – June 16

“A Thousand Breathing Forms,” Steve Roden – June 16

“The Natalie Merchant Collection,” Natalie Merchant – June 23

“Art Pepper Presents ‘West Coast Sessions!’ Volume 3: Lee Konitz,” Art Pepper – June 30

“When It’s Round-Up Time in Heaven: The Great Gospel Recordings,” Eddy Arnold – July 7

“A Little Magic, A Little Kindness: The Complete Mono Albums Collection,” Laura Nyro – July 7

“Little Girl Blue, Little Girl New (Expanded Edition),” Keely Smith – July 7

“A Brand New Me: The Complete Philadelphia Sessions (Expanded Edition),” Dusty Springfield – July 7

“Blue Magic / The Magic of the Blue,” Blue Magic – July 21

“Evolution … Plus,” Dennis Coffey – July 21

“Another Time: The Hilversum Concert,” Bill Evans – Sept. 1

