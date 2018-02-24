Updates

Published on February 24th, 2018 | by Gerry Galipault

Updates / Additions: Kacey Musgraves, Ashley Monroe, etc.

Updates / Additions (as of Feb. 24, 2018) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:

NEW RELEASES

“Don’t Be Afraid,” Chris Stills – March 23

“Golden Hour,” Kacey Musgraves – release date, preorder links, March 30

“Isaac Gracie,” Isaac Gracie – April 13

“Ain’t Always Easy,” Stone Broken – April 13

“Sparrow,” Ashley Monroe – April 20

“Beautiful Thing,” Alexis Taylor – April 20

“Night Leaf,” BOYTOY – April 27

“Twerp Verse,” Speedy Ortiz – April 27

“Caer,” Twin Shadow – April 27

“DOVE,” Belly – May 4

“Myopia,” Rachael Sage – May 4

“Murmurations,” Simian Mobile Disco – May 11

“Wide Awake!,” Parquet Courts – May 18

“Classic,” Freedom Fry – June 1

“Free Rein,” Rebelution – June 15

REISSUES

“All In,” Toto – April 10

