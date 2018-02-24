Published on February 24th, 2018 | by Gerry Galipault0
Updates / Additions: Kacey Musgraves, Ashley Monroe, etc.
Updates / Additions (as of Feb. 24, 2018) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:
“Don’t Be Afraid,” Chris Stills – March 23
“Golden Hour,” Kacey Musgraves – release date, preorder links, March 30
“Isaac Gracie,” Isaac Gracie – April 13
“Ain’t Always Easy,” Stone Broken – April 13
“Sparrow,” Ashley Monroe – April 20
“Beautiful Thing,” Alexis Taylor – April 20
“Night Leaf,” BOYTOY – April 27
“Twerp Verse,” Speedy Ortiz – April 27
“Caer,” Twin Shadow – April 27
“DOVE,” Belly – May 4
“Myopia,” Rachael Sage – May 4
“Murmurations,” Simian Mobile Disco – May 11
“Wide Awake!,” Parquet Courts – May 18
“Classic,” Freedom Fry – June 1
“Free Rein,” Rebelution – June 15
“All In,” Toto – April 10
“By The Way, I Forgive You,” Brandi Carlile »
