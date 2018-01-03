Updates

Updates / Additions: Justin Timberlake, Alfredo Rodríguez, etc.

Updates / Additions (as of Jan. 3, 2018) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:

NEW RELEASES

“Pulse/Quartet,” Steve Reich – Feb. 2

“Man of the Woods,” Justin Timberlake – Feb. 2

“Sex & Cigarettes,” Toni Braxton – Feb. 9

“A Song for You,” Steve Tyrell – Feb. 9

“Victory Lap,” Nipsey Hussle – Feb. 16

“Gleb Kolyadin, Gleb Kolyadin – Feb. 23

“The Little Dream,” Alfredo Rodríguez – Feb. 23

“Language,” Starchild & The New Romantic – Feb. 23

REISSUES

“Sarah Sarah: The Anthology,” Jonathan Butler – Feb. 9

“Take Me I’m Yours: The Buddah Years Anthology,” Michael Henderson – Feb. 9

“Sentimental Sing Along With Mitch / Rhythm Sing Along With Mitch,” Mitch Miller – Feb. 9

“Hot Jazz, Cool Blues & Hard-Hitting Songs,” Barbara Dane – Feb. 16

“Amazing Grace: 14 Hymns and Gospel Favorites,” Glen Campbell – Feb. 23

“Rock ‘N’ Roll Party – The Complete Atco Recordings,” Axe – March 2

“Stone Cold Soul: The Complete Capitol Recordings,” Jackie DeShannon – March 2

“When I Sing for Him: The Complete Columbia Recordings & RCA Singles,” The Oak Ridge Boys – March 2

“The Archives,” Leonard Cohen – March 9

