Published on January 6th, 2018 | by Gerry Galipault0
Updates / Additions: Judas Priest, Vance Joy, etc.
Updates / Additions (as of Jan. 6, 2018) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:
“Every Third Thought,” David Duchovny – Feb. 9
“Fifty Shades Freed Official Soundtrack,” various artists – Feb. 9
“What It’s Like to Fly Alone,” Courtney Patton – Feb. 16
“Nation of Two,” Vance Joy – release date, Feb. 23
“Way Out I’ll Wander,” Hannah Read – Feb. 23
“Superorganism,” Superorganism – March 2
“A Productive Cough,” Titus Andronicus – March 2
“Firepower,” Judas Priest – release date, March 9
“Voicenotes,” Charlie Puth – new release date, May 11
“Clear,” Spirit – Feb. 23
“Live In Boston 1976,” Third World – Feb. 23
