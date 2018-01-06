Updates

Updates / Additions: Judas Priest, Vance Joy, etc.

Updates / Additions (as of Jan. 6, 2018) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:

NEW RELEASES

“Every Third Thought,” David Duchovny – Feb. 9

“Fifty Shades Freed Official Soundtrack,” various artists – Feb. 9

“What It’s Like to Fly Alone,” Courtney Patton – Feb. 16

“Nation of Two,” Vance Joy – release date, Feb. 23

“Way Out I’ll Wander,” Hannah Read – Feb. 23

“Superorganism,” Superorganism – March 2

“A Productive Cough,” Titus Andronicus – March 2

“Firepower,” Judas Priest – release date, March 9

“Voicenotes,” Charlie Puth – new release date, May 11

REISSUES

“Clear,” Spirit – Feb. 23

“Live In Boston 1976,” Third World – Feb. 23

