Published on February 3rd, 2018

Updates / Additions: John Prine, Weezer, etc.

Updates / Additions (as of Feb. 3, 2018) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:

NEW RELEASES

“Francis Trouble,” Albert Hammond Jr. – March 9

“A Great Work,” Brian Courtney Wilson – March 23

“The Louder I Call, the Faster It Runs,” Wye Oak – April 6

“Pinned,” A Place To Bury Strangers – April 13

“The Tree of Forgiveness,” John Prine – album title, release date, April 13

“Lost Friends,” Middle Kids – May 4

“Sister Orchid,” Nellie McKay – May 18

“Now That I’m a River,” Charles Watson – May 18

“The Black Album,” Weezer – May 25

REISSUES

“Still There’ll Be More: An Anthology 1967-2017,” Procol Harum – March 23

“The Thousand Incarnations of the Rose: American Primitive Guitar & Banjo 1963-1974,” various artists – March 23

“We Are the Champions of the World,” The Lawrence Arms – March 30

