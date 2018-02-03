Published on February 3rd, 2018 | by Gerry Galipault0
Updates / Additions: John Prine, Weezer, etc.
Updates / Additions (as of Feb. 3, 2018) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:
“Francis Trouble,” Albert Hammond Jr. – March 9
“A Great Work,” Brian Courtney Wilson – March 23
“The Louder I Call, the Faster It Runs,” Wye Oak – April 6
“Pinned,” A Place To Bury Strangers – April 13
“The Tree of Forgiveness,” John Prine – album title, release date, April 13
“Lost Friends,” Middle Kids – May 4
“Sister Orchid,” Nellie McKay – May 18
“Now That I’m a River,” Charles Watson – May 18
“The Black Album,” Weezer – May 25
Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones »
$3.99 Albums » … $5 Albums » … $6.99 Albums » … $0.69 Song Store » … Band T-Shirts »
“Still There’ll Be More: An Anthology 1967-2017,” Procol Harum – March 23
“The Thousand Incarnations of the Rose: American Primitive Guitar & Banjo 1963-1974,” various artists – March 23
“We Are the Champions of the World,” The Lawrence Arms – March 30
Shure MV88 iOS Digital Stereo Condenser Microphone »