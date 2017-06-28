Updates / Additions: Joan Osborne, Walter Trout, etc.

Updates / Additions (as of June 28, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:

“You Are the Cosmos,” Daniel Wylie’s Cosmic Rough Riders – Aug. 4

“Groovin’ in Greaseland,” Rick Estrin & The Nightcats – Aug. 18

“We’re All In This Together,” Walter Trout – Aug. 25

“The Songs of Bob Dylan, Vol. 1,” Joan Osborne – Sept. 1

“Mountain Moves,” Deerhoof – Sept. 8

“Bidin’ My Time,” Chris Hillman – Sept. 22

“V,” The Horrors – Sept. 22

“The Singles,” The Doors – Aug. 25

“Chi Coltrane / Let It Ride / Silk & Steel,” Chi Coltrane – Sept. 1

“Filet of Soul Redux: The Rejected Master Recordings,” Jan & Dean – Sept. 1

“Stories We Could Tell: The Very Best of John Sebastian,” John Sebastian – Sept. 1

“Friday Night Is Killing Me,” Bash & Pop – Sept. 8