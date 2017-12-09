Published on December 9th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
Updates / Additions: Jimi Hendrix, Rhye, Levellers, etc.
Updates / Additions (as of Dec. 9, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:
“Golden Island,” Club 8 – Jan. 26
“Chris Dave and the Drumhedz,” Chris Dave and the Drumhedz – Jan. 26
“Black Coffee,” Beth Hart & Joe Bonamassa – Jan. 26
“We Came Here To Love,” Sébastien Izambard (of Il Divo) – Feb. 2
“BLOOD,” Rhye – Feb. 2
“For Lenny,” Lara Downes – Feb. 9
“Last Night All My Dreams Came True,” Wild Beasts – Feb. 16
“Rock Bottom,” Michael Landau – Feb. 23
“We the Collective,” Levellers – March 9
“AmeriKKKant,” Ministry – release date, March 9
“The Wave of Electrical Sound,” Country Joe & The Fish – Jan. 26
“The Songs & Recordings of Otis Blackwell 1952-62,” Otis Blackwell – Feb. 9
“The Singles Collection 1949-62,” Teresa Brewer – Feb. 9
“The Jimmy Dorsey Hits Collection 1935-57,” Jimmy Dorsey – Feb. 9
“The Singles Collection 1952-62,” The Four Lads – Feb. 9
“The Complete Singles As & Bs 1954-62,” Andy Williams – Feb. 9
“The Complete Singles As & Bs 1952-62,” Jackie Wilson – Feb. 9
“Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head (Expanded Edition),” “Johnny Mathis Sings the Music of Bacharach & Kaempfert (Expanded Edition),” Johnny Mathis – March 2
“Please / Further Listening 1984-1986 (2018 Remastered Version),” “Actually / Further Listening 1987-1988 (2018 Remastered Version),” “Introspective / Further Listening 1988-1989 (2018 Remastered Version),” Pet Shop Boys – March 2
“Both Sides of the Sky,” Jimi Hendrix – March 9
“The Final Tour: The Bootleg Series, Vol. 6,” Miles Davis & John Coltrane – March 23