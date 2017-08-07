Updates

Updates / Additions: Jerrod Niemann, Gary Numan, etc.

Updates / Additions (as of Aug. 7, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:

New Releases

“Other People,” The Rails – Sept. 1

“Hit the Ground Running,” Newton Faulkner – Sept. 1

“Easy to Love,” Marc Broussard – Sept. 15

“Savage (Songs from a Broken World),” Gary Numan – Sept. 15

“The F-Z of Pop,” The Fizz – Sept. 22

“A Sentimental Education,” Luna – Sept. 22

“Sleeping Lions,” Otherwise – Sept. 22

“Nobody’s Home,” Dalton Rapattoni – Sept. 22

“The Death of a King,” Reverend and the Makers – Sept. 22

“We’ve Been Thinking,” Jeff Foxworthy & Larry the Cable Guy – Sept. 29

“10×10,” Ronnie Montrose featuring Ricky Phillips and Eric Singer – Sept. 29

“Glory Song,” Matt Redman – Sept. 29

“E,” Enslaved – Oct. 6

“Camouflage,” Lara Fabian – Oct. 6

“This Ride,” Jerrod Niemann – Oct. 6

“Stay Lucky,” Nerina Pallot – Oct. 6

“Swansea to Hornsey,” Trampolene – Oct. 27

Reissues

“John Prine September ’78,” John Prine – Sept. 1

“From the Streets of New York / Hot Sox / Sha Na Now,” Sha Na Na – Sept. 8

“Leonard Bernstein: The Remastered Edition,” Leonard Bernstein – Nov. 10

