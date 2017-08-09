Published on August 9th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
Updates / Additions: Jeremy Camp, Theory of a Deadman, etc.
Updates / Additions (as of Aug. 9, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:
New Releases
“A Beautiful World,” Kermit Ruffins / Irvin Mayfield – Sept. 22
“The Answer,” Jeremy Camp – Oct. 6
“Undivided Heart & Soul,” JD McPherson – Oct. 6
“The Love You Let Too Close,” Thousand Below – Oct. 6
“WOW Hits 2018,” various artists – Oct. 6
“Happy Talk,” NRBQ – Oct. 20
“Black Notes From the Deep,” Courtney Pine – Oct. 27
“Wake Up Call,” Theory of a Deadman – Oct. 27
Reissues
“Bigger Than Both of Us,” “Livetime,” Daryl Hall & John Oates – Oct. 13
DVD / Blu-ray
“Beside Bowie: The Mick Ronson Story,” Mick Ronson – Oct. 13
“Tommy Live at The Royal Albert Hall,” The Who – Oct. 13