Updates / Additions: Jeremy Camp, Theory of a Deadman, etc.

New Releases

“A Beautiful World,” Kermit Ruffins / Irvin Mayfield – Sept. 22

“The Answer,” Jeremy Camp – Oct. 6

“Undivided Heart & Soul,” JD McPherson – Oct. 6

“The Love You Let Too Close,” Thousand Below – Oct. 6

“WOW Hits 2018,” various artists – Oct. 6

“Happy Talk,” NRBQ – Oct. 20

“Black Notes From the Deep,” Courtney Pine – Oct. 27

“Wake Up Call,” Theory of a Deadman – Oct. 27

Reissues

“Bigger Than Both of Us,” “Livetime,” Daryl Hall & John Oates – Oct. 13

DVD / Blu-ray

“Beside Bowie: The Mick Ronson Story,” Mick Ronson – Oct. 13

“Tommy Live at The Royal Albert Hall,” The Who – Oct. 13

