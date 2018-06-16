Published on June 16th, 2018 | by Gerry Galipault0
Updates / Additions: Jason Mraz, Andrea Bocelli, etc.
Updates / Additions (as of June 16, 2018) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:
“Nova,” RL Grime – July 27
“Know.,” Jason Mraz – Aug. 10
“Let It Wander,” Circles Around the Sun – Aug. 17
“Thank You for Today,” Death Cab for Cutie – album title, release date, Aug. 17
“Anno,” Anna Meredith – Aug. 17
“re:member,” Ólafur Arnalds – Aug. 24
“Slow Burn,” Chris Liebing – Sept. 7
“Mankind Woman,” Brant Bjork – Sept. 14
“Double Negative,” Low – Sept. 14
“Columbia,” The Blinders – Sept. 21
“Sì,” Andrea Bocelli – Oct. 26
“Sirens of the Ditch (Deluxe Edition),” Jason Isbell – July 13
“Country Singer’s Prayer,” Buck Owens – Aug. 17
“A Broken Frame | The 12″ Singles [Vinyl]” and “Speak & Spell | The 12″ Singles [Vinyl],” Depeche Mode – Aug. 31
“Unattended Luggage,” Nick Mason – Aug. 31
“Pacific Northwest ’73-’74: Believe It If You Need It,” Grateful Dead – Sept. 7
