Updates / Additions: Jason Mraz, Andrea Bocelli, etc.

Updates / Additions (as of June 16, 2018)

NEW RELEASES

“Nova,” RL Grime – July 27

“Know.,” Jason Mraz – Aug. 10

“Let It Wander,” Circles Around the Sun – Aug. 17

“Thank You for Today,” Death Cab for Cutie – album title, release date, Aug. 17

“Anno,” Anna Meredith – Aug. 17

“re:member,” Ólafur Arnalds – Aug. 24

“Slow Burn,” Chris Liebing – Sept. 7

“Mankind Woman,” Brant Bjork – Sept. 14

“Double Negative,” Low – Sept. 14

“Columbia,” The Blinders – Sept. 21

“Sì,” Andrea Bocelli – Oct. 26

REISSUES

“Sirens of the Ditch (Deluxe Edition),” Jason Isbell – July 13

“Country Singer’s Prayer,” Buck Owens – Aug. 17

“A Broken Frame | The 12″ Singles [Vinyl]” and “Speak & Spell | The 12″ Singles [Vinyl],” Depeche Mode – Aug. 31

“Unattended Luggage,” Nick Mason – Aug. 31

“Pacific Northwest ’73-’74: Believe It If You Need It,” Grateful Dead – Sept. 7

