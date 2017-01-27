Updates / Additions: Jamiroquai, Chickenfoot, etc.

Updates / Additions (as of Jan. 27, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:

“Best + Live,” Chickenfoot – March 10

“Hard Truth,” Coco Montoya – March 24

“Lemon Cotton Candy Sunset,” Richard Edwards (of Margot & the Nuclear So and So’s) – March 31

“Automaton,” Jamiroquai – March 31

“Life Love Flesh Blood,” Imelda May – March 31

“Jason Eady,” Jason Eady – April 21

“La La Land (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” »

“The Art of Grace Bumbry,” Grace Bumbry – Feb. 24

“Ten / Western Standard Time / Keepin’ Me Up Nights / Live & Kickin’,” Asleep At the Wheel – March 31

“The Epic Years 1976-78,” The Vibrators – March 31