Updates

Published on May 5th, 2018 | by Gerry Galipault

0

Updates / Additions: Indigo Girls, Blue October, etc.

Updates / Additions (as of May 5, 2018) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:

NEW RELEASES

“Incredibles 2 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack),” Michael Giacchino – June 15

“Sunnyland,” Mayday Parade – June 15

“I Hope You’re Happy,” Blue October – June 22

“Petaluma,” This Wild Life – June 22

“High As Hope,” Florence + The Machine – June 29

“Indigo Girls Live with The University of Colorado Symphony Orchestra,” Indigo Girls – June 29

REISSUES

“The 20th Century Records Singles (1973-1979),” Love Unlimited Orchestra – June 15

“The Very Best of The Manhattan Transfer,” The Manhattan Transfer – June 15

“Appetite for Destruction (Deluxe Edition),” Guns N’ Roses – June 29

DVD / BLU-RAY

“200 Motels,” Frank Zappa – Aug. 14

About the Author

Gerry Galipault debuted Pause & Play online in October 1997. Since then, it has become the definitive place for CD-release dates — with a worldwide audience.


