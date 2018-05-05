Published on May 5th, 2018 | by Gerry Galipault0
Updates / Additions: Indigo Girls, Blue October, etc.
Updates / Additions (as of May 5, 2018) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:
“Incredibles 2 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack),” Michael Giacchino – June 15
“Sunnyland,” Mayday Parade – June 15
“I Hope You’re Happy,” Blue October – June 22
“Petaluma,” This Wild Life – June 22
“High As Hope,” Florence + The Machine – June 29
“Indigo Girls Live with The University of Colorado Symphony Orchestra,” Indigo Girls – June 29
“The 20th Century Records Singles (1973-1979),” Love Unlimited Orchestra – June 15
“The Very Best of The Manhattan Transfer,” The Manhattan Transfer – June 15
“Appetite for Destruction (Deluxe Edition),” Guns N’ Roses – June 29
“200 Motels,” Frank Zappa – Aug. 14