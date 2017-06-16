Updates

Updates / Additions: Haley Reinhart, Third Day, etc.

Updates / Additions (as of June 16-17, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:

New Releases

“Raskit,” Dizzee Rascal – July 14

“Raining in Baltimore,” Kim Robins – July 21

“Freaked Out American Loser,” Juiceboxxx – July 28

“Reborn,” Nite – July 28

“We’re All In This Together,” Hard Working Americans – Aug. 4

“Revival,” Third Day – Aug. 4

“Midnight Believer,” Lee Roy Parnell – Aug. 11

“Commencing Countdown,” Travelin Jack – Sept. 8

“What’s That Sound?,” Haley Reinhart – Sept. 22

“NOW,” Shania Twain – album title, release date, Sept. 29

Reissues

“In Love’s Time: The Delegation Story 1976-1983,” Delegation – July 7

“A Beautiful Friendship: The Kudu Anthology 1971-1976,” Esther Phillips – July 7

“Brother, Brother: The GRP / Arista Anthology,” Tom Browne – July 14

“Family Reunion: The Anthology,” Levert – July 14

“The Complete Elektra Recordings,” Earth Opera – July 28

“The Singles A’s & B’s,” Firefall – July 28

“The Complete Atlantic Recordings,” Vandenberg – July 28

“Emergency Third Rail Power Trip / Explosions in the Glass Palace,” The Rain Parade – Aug. 4

“In the Arms of Love / Honey / Happy Heart / Get Together With Andy Williams,” Andy Williams – Aug. 4

“Recollections: 25 Years of Music, Miles & Memories,” Point of Grace – Aug. 11

