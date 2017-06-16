Published on June 16th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
Updates / Additions: Haley Reinhart, Third Day, etc.
Updates / Additions (as of June 16-17, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:
New Releases
“Raskit,” Dizzee Rascal – July 14
“Raining in Baltimore,” Kim Robins – July 21
“Freaked Out American Loser,” Juiceboxxx – July 28
“Reborn,” Nite – July 28
“We’re All In This Together,” Hard Working Americans – Aug. 4
“Revival,” Third Day – Aug. 4
“Midnight Believer,” Lee Roy Parnell – Aug. 11
“Commencing Countdown,” Travelin Jack – Sept. 8
“What’s That Sound?,” Haley Reinhart – Sept. 22
“NOW,” Shania Twain – album title, release date, Sept. 29
Reissues
“In Love’s Time: The Delegation Story 1976-1983,” Delegation – July 7
“A Beautiful Friendship: The Kudu Anthology 1971-1976,” Esther Phillips – July 7
“Brother, Brother: The GRP / Arista Anthology,” Tom Browne – July 14
“Family Reunion: The Anthology,” Levert – July 14
“The Complete Elektra Recordings,” Earth Opera – July 28
“The Singles A’s & B’s,” Firefall – July 28
“The Complete Atlantic Recordings,” Vandenberg – July 28
“Emergency Third Rail Power Trip / Explosions in the Glass Palace,” The Rain Parade – Aug. 4
“In the Arms of Love / Honey / Happy Heart / Get Together With Andy Williams,” Andy Williams – Aug. 4
“Recollections: 25 Years of Music, Miles & Memories,” Point of Grace – Aug. 11